Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America,...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at the Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

The mall later tweeted that the “incident” was “isolated” to one store without providing additional information.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?