Memphis man convicted for evading arrest 2 years after serving 19 years in prison

Anthony Carpenter, 43, was convicted
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis man, Anthony Carpenter, 43, was convicted on Wednesday after trying to escape an arrest on May 3, 2019, and has record of criminal history.

According to the DA’s office, Carpenter was driving in the emergency vehicle lane near Airways Boulevard on I-240 to avoid a traffic accident, and was signaled by police to pull over but sped away.

He was caught a short time later when he was stopped by the traffic backup.

During his arrest in May, he was free on bond for an aggravated assault charge which involved shooting a car dealer in the arm in February 2019. This case is pending in criminal court.

Carpenter was charged with a felony count of intentionally invading arrest. He is set for sentencing on Aug 30.

In January of 2022, Carpenter was charged in Miss. with shooting an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant outside his house in Olive Branch.

He was arrested the next day when Memphis officers found an AR pistol and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Carpenter was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting a 19-year-old man in 1988, and served 19 years and was released in 2017.

