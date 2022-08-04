Advertise with Us
Here’s what’s inside the August issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The August issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

Memphis Magazine Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about their annual city guide, along with a feature on how blue music continues to transform among Memphis artists.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

