First alert to increasing rain chances & drop in temperatures today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry this morning, but rain will move in after 9 am. Scattered downpours will be possible this afternoon and early evening. Some storms could have frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 88 degrees. Winds becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: South at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s and it will feel humid. A few scattered showers will also be possible on Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower possible and highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity will continue next week with highs in the lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

