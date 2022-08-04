Advertise with Us
Father arrested for beating his son with wooden boards, police say

A man was arrested for hitting son with boards.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for beating his son with boards and choking his son with chords, police say.

On May 6, 2022, officers responded to an incident on Cloverdale Drive where multiple witnesses saw Bryan Rich striking his son with wooden boards in the legs.

The witnesses also claim that Rich wrapped a cable around the victim’s neck and strangled him on the porch.

The incident occurred as punishment to the child for fighting in school and being suspended multiple times.

Rich was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.

