Driver threatens gun violence in road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stacey Hardwick, 53-year-old, was chased by Memphis police on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. and arrested by Southaven police.

As Memphis police were leaving the Mt. Moriah precinct, a Chevrolet Cruze car stopped and told police they were chased and threated by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Victims said their car was intentionally rammed by the Silverado driver, Hardwick, who threated to “blow their brains out.”

Officers attempted to pull over Hardwick but police say he would not stop.

The car pursuit ended on Freeman Lane in Southaven. However, Hardwick ran from the car and was arrested after police chase.

Police said the passenger in the car with Hardwick tried to get him to pull over, but the victim said Hardwick threated to harm him if he did not shut up.

Officer say they located drugs and cutting tools inside the vehicle.

The Silverado had a damaged steering column that was stolen, police say.

Hardwick is under Southaven police custody due Miss. warrant for theft of Catalytic Converters.

Hardwick also has warrants in Shelby County:

Burglary to motor vehicle

Theft of property $1,000 or less

Evading in an automobile, convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Petition to revoke a suspended sentence

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture/deliver sell

Intent to invade arrest auto risk of death

Aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools

Evading arrest

Driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked

Violation of financial responsibility

Kidnapping

reckless driving

He will be transferred to Tenn. after Southaven police releases him.

