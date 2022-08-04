901 FC gets back on winning track at New York

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A week off from playing has Memphis 901 FC dropping to the fourth standings in the United Soccer League.

The boys in blue, at 12-5-3 going into Wednesday night’s contest at New York Red Bulls two, are come in seven points out of first place in the USL East.

New Jersey is where the 901 tried to run the rust off against the Major League Soccer affiliate.

With no score in 18 minutes, the 901′s Jeremy Kelly takes off on the long run. No one caught him, but The Red Bulls was close.

Kelly closes out the 40-yard run with a shot and a Goal! One to nothing 901 FC! Kelly unassisted, gave that man his money.

In the second half, The 901 still up and putting on the pressure. 69th Minute, Aaron Malloy with the Service.. Phillip Goodrum with the Redirect off the Header, just past the Keeper! Goal Memphis!

That’s Goodrum’s 13th Goal of the season. He’s fourth in League Standings in that category. He’s scored in four straight games.

Red Bulls added one late, but 901 FC wins the game.

Final Score two-one 901 FC gets back in action this weekend with a home match against Hartford Athletic Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

