Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

3 arrests made after assault to Memphis police officer

(Left to right) John Johnson and Tyson Walker.
(Left to right) John Johnson and Tyson Walker.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made three arrests following a short pursuit of a reckless driver that resulted in aggravated assault to an officer.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when around 6:18 p.m. they observed a black Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high speed. Police say the driver recklessly crossed four lanes of traffic when they attempted to stop the car.

The same car was observed a week earlier leaving the same parking lot, and almost hit two cars and fled as police tried to pull it over.

In Tuesday’s pursuit, the Camaro fled into the Highland Hills Apartments, where the Mount Moriah Task Force searched and located the Camaro at Terri Crest Drive.

There, officers found 24-year-old John Johnson and 24-year-old Tierra Walker standing beside the car.

Police say Johnson claimed ownership of the vehicle.

A tow truck was called due to the vehicle being driven recklessly, police say.

It was then that a third suspect, 23-year-old Tyson Walker, arrived on the scene and began to yell at the officers.

Tyson Walker then attempted to enter the Camaro.

When police tried to detain him, he then punched and kicked an officer. While attempting to take him into custody, both Tierra Walker and Johnson attempted to get involved.

All three people were arrested.

Officers were then able to inventory the car for towing. Inside, they located a backpack that contained marijuana and a loaded magazine. Pills were also located inside the car.

Tierra Walker was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

Tyson Walker was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention.

He made his set bond of $1,500 and is out on bail, police say.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and disorderly conduct.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

The scene of Markevious Robinson's arrest.
Panola County fugitive located, arrested after school lockdown
A shooting leaves a woman dead.
Shooting near Alliance Healthcare leaves woman dead
The scene of the crash
MPD cruiser involved in crash
A man was arrested for hitting son with boards.
Father arrested for beating his son with wooden boards, police say