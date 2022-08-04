3 arrests made after assault to Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made three arrests following a short pursuit of a reckless driver that resulted in aggravated assault to an officer.

Officers were patrolling in the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when around 6:18 p.m. they observed a black Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high speed. Police say the driver recklessly crossed four lanes of traffic when they attempted to stop the car.

The same car was observed a week earlier leaving the same parking lot, and almost hit two cars and fled as police tried to pull it over.

In Tuesday’s pursuit, the Camaro fled into the Highland Hills Apartments, where the Mount Moriah Task Force searched and located the Camaro at Terri Crest Drive.

There, officers found 24-year-old John Johnson and 24-year-old Tierra Walker standing beside the car.

Police say Johnson claimed ownership of the vehicle.

A tow truck was called due to the vehicle being driven recklessly, police say.

It was then that a third suspect, 23-year-old Tyson Walker, arrived on the scene and began to yell at the officers.

Tyson Walker then attempted to enter the Camaro.

When police tried to detain him, he then punched and kicked an officer. While attempting to take him into custody, both Tierra Walker and Johnson attempted to get involved.

All three people were arrested.

Officers were then able to inventory the car for towing. Inside, they located a backpack that contained marijuana and a loaded magazine. Pills were also located inside the car.

Tierra Walker was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

Tyson Walker was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention.

He made his set bond of $1,500 and is out on bail, police say.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and disorderly conduct.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.