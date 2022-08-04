Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD

Luis Cordero-Medina
Luis Cordero-Medina(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for his parents’ double-homicide that took place in 2020.

Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths.

Officers responded to the November 12, 2020, incident after a shooting was reported on Patterson Street at around 8:30 a.m. Cordero-Medina told police that both he and his parents were shot.

Both parents were pronounced dead on the scene by Memphis Fire Department Paramedics.

Cordero-Medina has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt of first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Memphis Police Department needs the public’s help in locating him.

Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of Cordero-Medina.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Anthony Carpenter, 43, was convicted
Memphis man convicted for evading arrest 2 years after serving 19 years in prison
Former St. Jude patient gets sneak peek at plane to bear his name
Former St. Jude patient gets sneak peek at plane to bear his name
Election Night
Action News 5′s Election Night coverage begins at 6 p.m.
The scene of Markevious Robinson's arrest.
Panola County fugitive located, arrested after school lockdown