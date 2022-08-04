17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for his parents’ double-homicide that took place in 2020.

Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths.

Officers responded to the November 12, 2020, incident after a shooting was reported on Patterson Street at around 8:30 a.m. Cordero-Medina told police that both he and his parents were shot.

Both parents were pronounced dead on the scene by Memphis Fire Department Paramedics.

Cordero-Medina has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt of first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Memphis Police Department needs the public’s help in locating him.

Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of Cordero-Medina.

