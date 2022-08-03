Your First Alert to increasing rain chances and a brief break from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will approach from the northwest bringing clouds and scattered rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. The front will not move through the Mid-South but it will be close enough to bring rain to most areas as well as lower temperatures for the end of the week. Rainfall totals will average a half inch to an inch Thursday through Friday

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of rain along with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolate to widely scattered showers along with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm each day, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloud with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

