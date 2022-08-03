Suspect caught on surveillance cameras after carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A male suspect was arrested for carjacking a vehicle.

On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking call on 1349 Autumn Avenue near Crosstown Concourse.

The victim advised that she and another victim were sitting in her 2016 Nissan when a male suspect with a black firearm came up to the vehicle and demanded that the victims give him their money and to get out of the vehicle.

The victims gave the suspect, Milta Dunn, their money and got out of the car.

Dunn took off in the car and was caught by surveillance cameras walking around the area before the incident.

The suspect is being held with a bond of $125,000.

