Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Stax Museum honors Memphis musical influence on civil rights journey

Stax Museum honors the Memphis musical influence on the civil rights journey
Stax Museum honors the Memphis musical influence on the civil rights journey(action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A panel discussion was held Tuesday at Stax Museum about the addition of Stax to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Trail Founder Lee Sentell, along with other civil rights leaders and activists, honored the Bluff City’s legacy, and the musical influence our city has had on the civil rights journey.

Sentell, Director of the Alabama Tourism Department and Author of The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book, said, “Literally the soul of the African American experience is through music and this is where people express their feelings, their loves, and their disappointments and that’s a big part of the civil rights movement.”

Elaine Lee Turner, owner of Heritage Tours and Director of Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum, said, “They also included messages of freedom, messages of hope and inspiration, so the music is definitely important in the civil rights movement.”

Several permanent exhibits in Stax Museum tell the story of American Soul Music in the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Latest News

5 Star Stories: Johnny Cash statue to represent Ark. in National Statuary Hall Collection
5 Star Stories: Johnny Cash statue to represent Ark. in National Statuary Hall Collection
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
Shelby County Commissioners to discuss creating bail hearing room at upcoming committee meeting
Shelby County Commissioners to discuss creating bail hearing room at upcoming committee meeting
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
x
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more