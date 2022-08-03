Advertise with Us
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school

The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior.

“Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,” said Lee. “As students return to school this month, the SafeTN app is an easy way for parents and guardians to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns.”

People, including parents and students, can use the app to report suspicious activity like violence, threats or planned attacks or any physical harm. Tips can be submitted any time, and all are reviewed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which then gives information to local responders.

Those interested in getting the app can do so here.

