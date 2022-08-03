Advertise with Us
Redbirds fall against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

(WLOX Sports)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds back on the basepaths hit the road starting a six-game series at Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday night.

The Birds come in winners of two straight and are 54-44 on the year.

There was no score at the top of the second and a runner at second for Luken Baker.

He slapped a base hit to the right side.

Alec Burleson rounded second and dug for home. No play at the plate and the throw was cut off. Redbirds took a 1-nothing lead.

Redbirds fell behind in the fourth, but Burleson brought his big bat to the plate to change that.

He hit one way out of the park to the right.

The Solo shot is Burleson’s 19th home run of the year. But that’s all the Redbirds could muster.

Jacksonville went on to win it 5-2.

Same teams Wednesday at Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

