Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Rachel Heck to play in 2022 US Women’s Amateur

Rachel Heck
Rachel Heck(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Memphian and Golfer Rachel Heck.

Heck has qualified for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

It’ll be played next week at Chambers Bay in Washington. The 20-year-old, former St. Agnes Academy product is the highest ranked player in the field, and is currently No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. 

Heck is just the third college player in history to sweep conference, regional and NCAA Championships.

She’ll be a junior at Stanford this season.

Heck reached the semifinals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur last year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County

Latest News

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Austin Riley tops NL Players for July
Faragi Phillips
Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff
The FedEx Cup Playoffs start soon in Memphis.
PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Big bonus for Southaven native Austin Riley in MLB