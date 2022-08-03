Rachel Heck to play in 2022 US Women’s Amateur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Memphian and Golfer Rachel Heck.

Heck has qualified for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

It’ll be played next week at Chambers Bay in Washington. The 20-year-old, former St. Agnes Academy product is the highest ranked player in the field, and is currently No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Heck is just the third college player in history to sweep conference, regional and NCAA Championships.

She’ll be a junior at Stanford this season.

Heck reached the semifinals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur last year.

