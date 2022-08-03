Advertise with Us
Peppertree Apartments cited by code enforcement(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Code Enforcement and county code went to the Peppertree Apartments on Wednesday morning, and issued a notice of violation for the damaged breezeways.

They have 14 days to fix it, but if not the city will take them to court

On Tuesday, walkway that goes from one building to another collapsed injuring two people in Peppertree Apartments.

Memphis Fire Department lieutenant said the walkway is about two-stories high.

The lieutenant said they aren’t sure what caused the collapse, but code enforcement should be investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

