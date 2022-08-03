Pepper Tree Apartment stairwell collapsed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a stairwell collapse just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pepper Tree Apartments.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be okay officials say.

Crews are working to figure out what caused the stairs to collapse.

