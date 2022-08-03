Advertise with Us
Pepper Tree Apartment stairwell collapsed

Memphis police
Memphis police
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a stairwell collapse just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pepper Tree Apartments.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to be okay officials say.

Crews are working to figure out what caused the stairs to collapse.

