Voters urged to come prepared, make plan for election day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voting activists say everyone should make a voting plan for election day even if you think you have already sent in your ballot.

They expect lines to form on Election Day due to the length of the ballot. More than 86,000 people voted early in Shelby County.

A reminder if you vote on Election Day Thursday: You have to vote at your assigned precinct.

Members of the Shelby County Election Commission say an instruction on this year’s absentee ballot said voters need one stamp to send in the ballot but it’s likely it needed more than one stamp.

So, commissioners say call the election commission to make sure your absentee ballot made it to the office.

“Go vote and fill out that provisional ballot and if by chance your absentee ballot does not reach the election commission by 7 p.m. tomorrow your provisional ballot will be counted so let’s be safe and not sorry,” said Vanecia Kimbrow with the Shelby County Election Commission.

The number to contact the election commission is 901-222-1200.

A day ahead of Election Day the NAACP released tips for voters.

They include getting to the polling location early. Polls are up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. If you need a ride you can call the NAACP at 901-521-1343.

For voters with disabilities, you will have the option to increase the font size of the electronic ballot and have the machine read the ballot to you. You can also sit down and cast your ballot.

The NAACP says the most important thing to remember is if you show up to vote cast your ballot. If there are any technical failures of the electronic machines each precinct will have enough paper ballots.

With an unusually long ballot this year, experts say look at the ballot and fill out a sample ballot and bring it with you so you can fill out the ballot faster at your precinct.

