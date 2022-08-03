More intense heat this afternoon and rain likely Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect through sunset with a feels like temperature between 103-106. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 70s. Rain or storms will move into areas north of northwest TN and northeast AR before sunrise. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or storms early through midday. It won’t be as hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: An isolated shower or storm is possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with a stray shower possible Saturday and highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.