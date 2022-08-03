Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis Kitchen Co-Op: Incubator for food entrepreneurs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Kitchen Co-Op opened its doors in 2021 with a goal of enriching small food businesses and entrepreneurs in the Mid-South.

Co-owner Molly McCracken joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about their mission to nurture those looking to make their side hustle, their main source of income.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

Latest News

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
(Source: MGN)
Voters urged to come prepared, make plan for election day
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19