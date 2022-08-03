LeMoyne-Owen College to host second annual fundraising telethon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ only historically-Black college is hosting its second annual “807 Day of Giving” to help fund student scholarships, recruitment, and retention strategies.

The celebration, named in honor of LeMoyne-Owen College’s (LOC) historic address, 807 Walker Avenue, is part of a series of community events to “reimagine” the college during its 160th anniversary year.

The two-day event spans from Sunday, August 7 to Monday, August 8.

The fundraising will kick off at 8:07 a.m. on Sunday through a live telethon via the college’s digital platforms, followed by special lighting of the Mighty Lights in LOC Purple at 8:10 p.m.

The telethon will continue on Monday, August 8, and conclude at 8:07 p.m.

“Last year’s inaugural 807 was a major success thanks to our donors and supporters near and far,” said LOC president Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs. “Because student recruitment and retention are the foundation of our success, we’re excited to expand the opportunity to ensure students can not only enter, but remain in school to complete their studies.”

Special guests at the event will include representatives from Lowe’s Corp., Canadian-Pacific Railway, notable LOC alumni, and national changemakers.

Donations can be made online and by text.

For more information on giving or volunteer opportunities or watch the 807 Day of Giving telethon, visit LOC’s website.

