Hot & dry today, but rain chances increase tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and it will warm up quickly today. The heat index will be between 105 and 110 this afternoon, which means heat stroke and exhaustion are likely. A stray shower is possible today, but most of the area will stay dry. Rain will also be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday. Showers will start in the morning and we could have rounds of rai through that evening. Temperatures on Friday will be around 90 degrees with more scattered rain possible.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible and highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. This hot pattern twill continue into the start of next week.

