Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.(baona via canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina healthcare employee has died after being struck in the groin, with his death ruled as a homicide.

WIS reports that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, a Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital worker, died on May 31 after a patient suffering from mental and emotional issues attacked him.

The Sumter Police Department reported that Robinson was struck in the groin during the altercation. He was hospitalized after the incident but later died.

On Monday, investigators released the autopsy findings, saying the 40-year-old’s death was considered a homicide.

According to the Sumter County coroner’s office, Robinson’s death was related to physiological stress associated with a physical altercation.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

