Guns, drugs found after shooting investigation in Fayette Co.

Taki Walker (R) was taken into custody.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation led sheriff’s deputies in Fayette County to seizing drugs and guns from a home.

The investigation began on July 31 after a 16-year-old was shot outside a convenience store in Moscow. Deputies believe the shooting was gang-related.

After investigating, a search warrant was obtained for a vehicle and a home in connection to the shooting.

On the morning of August 2, officers spotted the black Dodge Charger that was the target of the search warrant in the area of Highway 57 and Houston Road.

A chase ensued, which reached speeds of 102 miles per hour, deputies say, before the driver pulled over.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Taki Walker.

Deputies say Walker did not have a valid driver’s license nor insurance.

While searching Walker’s home, deputies seized several weapons and high-capacity drum magazines.

Investigators also found 65 bags of THC gunnies, over 12 grams of marijuana, digital scales and over $1,000 in cash.

