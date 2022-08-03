Frayser man indicted after two men shot during set up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was indicted for murder after 2021 shooting.

On December 5, 2021, at 11:30 p.m., Memphis police responded to a call of a shooting on Trezvant and Capewood.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw two men who were shot lying next to a green Ford Explorer.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the men was pronounced dead, while the other victim survived with multiple gunshot wounds.

On December 10, 2021, investigators went to talk to the surviving victim about what had happened.

The victim stated that he and the other victim met the suspect at the Summer Motel and that the suspect claimed he would help them sell marijuana.

Both the victims followed the suspect in a car and met at Trezvant and Capewood, where multiple men were waiting on them.

The victims were put to the ground and had everything stolen from them, including one of the victim’s handgun.

The suspects took the marijuana out of the Ford Explorer and shot both victims before taking off.

The suspect was later identified as William Greene after the victim identified him with photos.

Greene was arrested on March 15, 2021, and is being held without bond.

Greene is being indicted for first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

