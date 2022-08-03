Advertise with Us
Fatal shooting investigation underway in north Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in north Shelby County.

The shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. on Maiden Grass Drive, according to SCSO.

A man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

SCSO says a suspect is in custody.

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
