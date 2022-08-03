Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff

Faragi Phillips
Faragi Phillips(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a done deal. Faragi Phillips is officially a member of Penny Hardaway’s staff with the Memphis Tigers.   

Phillips comes home after spending two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. He was a revered high school coach in the Bluff City, spending eight previous years, first at Mitchell, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15, then at Whitehaven, where he finished as state runner-up to Hardaway’s East High School squad. 

Phillips also coached on the AAU Circuit with Team Thad and Bluff City Legends, formerly Team Penny, so he knows the Memphis area well for recruiting.

