DeSoto County Schools heads back to class with talks of increased security in the works

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County students are set to start their school year on Thursday and several events that sparked across our nation last year have parents wondering if the school year will be different.

An increase in security is a concern many parents have, following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year.

DeSoto County administrators say it’s an area they’ve already been working on.

DCS Superintendent Cory Uselton says increasing their school resource officers was an initiative that began before the Uvalde massacre when 19 students and two teachers were killed during school hours.

He says there have been conversations with the mayors, board of supervisors, police chiefs and other officials in DeSoto County.

He says the increase in security is noticeably different within the district.

“When I took office in 2016 as superintendent, we had 15 school resource officers district-wide,” said Uselton. “These are law enforcement agents who work for the city or county government. We were up to 30 this past school year, so we had doubled that number that were working in our 42 schools.”

Uselton says he is certain that that number will increase to at least 40 before the end of this upcoming school year.

Last month, the Mississippi Board of Education removed a ban on guns in K-12 schools earlier this summer.

Uselton says the policy in DeSoto County only allows guns in their schools for law enforcement.

There are no changes to curriculum, policy or dress code students or parents should worry about.

