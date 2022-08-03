Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
Police respond after a Green Bay Metro Transit bus driver takes care of a child, whose image is...
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
Fatal shooting investigation underway in north Shelby County
This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. Parton...
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners