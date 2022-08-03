Austin Riley tops NL Players for July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven native Austin Riley is showing the big leagues why he’s worth that big money extension he just got from the Atlanta Braves.

Riley earns National League Player of the Month honors for July.

He produced one of the greatest months, not just in Braves, but in Major League Baseball History.

Riley hit .423 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored in 26 games during the month.

The former DeSoto Central star set the record for most extra-base hits in Braves history with 26. That breaks the previous mark of 25 set by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, a mark that lasted 61 years.

Riley just signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension Monday.

