Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Austin Riley tops NL Players for July

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven native Austin Riley is showing the big leagues why he’s worth that big money extension he just got from the Atlanta Braves.

Riley earns National League Player of the Month honors for July.

He produced one of the greatest months, not just in Braves, but in Major League Baseball History. 

Riley hit .423 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs scored in 26 games during the month.

The former DeSoto Central star set the record for most extra-base hits in Braves history with 26. That breaks the previous mark of 25 set by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, a mark that lasted 61 years.

Riley just signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County

Latest News

Rachel Heck
Rachel Heck to play in 2022 US Women’s Amateur
Faragi Phillips
Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff
The FedEx Cup Playoffs start soon in Memphis.
PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Big bonus for Southaven native Austin Riley in MLB