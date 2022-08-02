Your First Alert to a hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The summer heat and humidity are firmly in place across the Mid-South with only a few isolated showers, but rain chances will increase before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of rain, a light Southwest wind, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.