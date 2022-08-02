What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming back to school events happening in the Mid-South, including two backpack giveaways happening on Saturday August 6.

Rock Nation Church is hosting “Back to School Fully Equipped” August 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6720 E. Raines Road in Memphis. There will be free backpack and supplies available, healthcare services, uniform vouchers, food baskets and more.

Another back-to-school giveaway Saturday will take place at Charity Outreach Ministries Empowerment Center located at 2218 Eldridge Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On August 27, the community is invited to a Health Community Day in Southaven. The event will take place at 9060 Millbranch Road. People will be able to take advantage of free mammogram testing, haircuts, birth control, dental services, eye exams and more.

