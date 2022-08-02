Advertise with Us
Vols kick off fall camp one month from season opener

Tennessee Vols
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are getting the jump on just about everybody but their opening game opponent by starting fall camp this week.

Activity high on the hill in Knoxville as the Vols get ready for year two under head coach Josh Heupel.

The reason for the early opening is Tennessee kicks off the season with a Thursday night game just one month from Monday against Ball State.

Heupel says after Monday’s morning drills, he definitely sees a difference in his team’s opening practice from year one to now.

“I love the energy and enthusiasm. We’ve got to continue to have that kind of focus and energy,” said Heupel. “We’ve got to be able to do that every day. Our practice habits are so much cleaner. Communication around the practice field now is really good.”

The kickoff for the Vols opener against Ball State is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

