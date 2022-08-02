Advertise with Us
Veteran deputy with 18 years of service dies

Corporal Terry Treadway
Corporal Terry Treadway(Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY., Ark. (KAIT) -A Sheriff’s office is morning the loss of one of their own.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office announced Corporal Terry Treadway died Tuesday morning from natural causes.

Treadway served his community with Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, 13 of which he was an Auxiliary Deputy.

“Our hearts are heavy from the loss and for the family of Cpl. Treadway,” said officials. “Cpl. Treadway always had a smile and a kind word for anyone lucky enough to cross his path.”

