Tiger’s Johnson up for Bednarik Award

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson could receive another Bednarik Award.

Johnson adds the Bednarik Award Watch List to his pantheon of pre-season honors.

The Bednarik goes to college football’s most outstanding defensive player.

Johnson is also up for the Nagurski Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe Award, as well as being named Pre-Season ALL AAC.

