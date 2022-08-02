Tiger’s Johnson up for Bednarik Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson could receive another Bednarik Award.

Johnson adds the Bednarik Award Watch List to his pantheon of pre-season honors.

The Bednarik goes to college football’s most outstanding defensive player.

Johnson is also up for the Nagurski Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe Award, as well as being named Pre-Season ALL AAC.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.