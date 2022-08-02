Temperatures & humidity climbing back up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon with a feels like temperature between 105 and 110. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest at 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. There will likely be heat advisories those days too. Temperatures on Friday will be around 90 degrees. Afternoon downpours will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible and highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

