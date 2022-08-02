Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Stolen credit card used to buy guns, police say

Keveon Ware (L) and Tyra Hall (R)
Keveon Ware (L) and Tyra Hall (R)(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a stolen credit card was used to buy several guns online.

The credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with $2,597 on the victim’s card charged for firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical.

On August 1, several suspects showed up to Wilco to pick up the firearms.

Instead of leaving with the five weapons, they left in handcuffs.

One of the suspects, Trya Hall, said she was recruited by Tarajae Dorsey to pick up the firearms because he was not 21. Hall told police she took another person with her to the gun store--Keveon Ware.

Hall, 21, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit debit card and criminal attempted theft of property. Ware, 20, faces the same charges.

Dorsey told police that he bought the firearm online with credit card numbers he found in a purse. it’s unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Tramere Bell
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Latest News

The FedEx Cup Playoffs start soon in Memphis.
PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Georgia State Capitol
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears