Stolen credit card used to buy guns, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a stolen credit card was used to buy several guns online.

The credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with $2,597 on the victim’s card charged for firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical.

On August 1, several suspects showed up to Wilco to pick up the firearms.

Instead of leaving with the five weapons, they left in handcuffs.

One of the suspects, Trya Hall, said she was recruited by Tarajae Dorsey to pick up the firearms because he was not 21. Hall told police she took another person with her to the gun store--Keveon Ware.

Hall, 21, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit debit card and criminal attempted theft of property. Ware, 20, faces the same charges.

Dorsey told police that he bought the firearm online with credit card numbers he found in a purse. it’s unclear what charges he faces.

