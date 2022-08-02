Shoppers take advantage of Tennessee’s grocery tax free suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s grocery tax suspension begins today. Whether you’re grabbing fruits, veggies, or frozen foods, it’s all covered.

The month-long tax-free grocery holiday, which Gov. Bill Lee proposed in March, aims to help provide financial relief to consumers amid escalating inflation prices.

“Every little bit helps. I mean food is so high. I looked at a dozen eggs and I had to put them back, they’re four dollars,” said Dalvin Brooks, Cash Saver Shopper.

In 2022, all food prices are expected to rise 8.5 and 9.5 percent according to USDA data.

For Cash Saver Shopper Cheryl with a family of six, she said her monthly grocery bill is easily $500 to $600.

Having a holiday that suspends tax on food and food ingredients helps when you’re on a budget.

“The exemption will benefit me a lot because I’m trying to save money on what I buy. I have juices, oil, water, and cereal,” said Cheryl Diamond.

Cash Saver Food Outlet said to pull off a month-long operation like this, it takes several days of preparation to remove tax flags from 50k food items in the store.

“It was sent from our corporate office down to our computers and then we activate that program which takes the tag off the item,” said Mark Gatlin, Cash Saver Food Outlet President.

Shopper Dalvin said although times are hard for many, he’s glad he took advantage of the holidays and plans to help someone in need.

“Every penny helps, you know? And it’s not about us counting pennies, it’s about saving pennies, being able to help somebody else,” Brooks.

The grocery tax suspension will last until August 31.

The tax suspension does not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, or prepared food.

