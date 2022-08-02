More intense heat this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon with a feels like temperature between 105 and 110. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures around 105. A stray downpour is possible, but most spots will stay dry. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and not quite as hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and overnight lows in the 70s. Isolated afternoon downpours will be possible both days.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with a stray shower possible Saturday and highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

