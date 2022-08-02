Mommy & Me Expo to offer breastfeeding & prenatal education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist South Hospital is gearing up to host the Mommy & Me Baby Expo Saturday, August 6.

The family-friendly event will offer prenatal information, breastfeeding education, health snacks, and giveaways.

Denise Chears, lactation consultant for Perinatal Support Services at Methodist South Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andre Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why breastfeeding is beneficial to both mommy and baby.

The expo will take place at 1300 Westley Street right across the street from the hospital.

Click here for more information and call (901) 516-3580.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.