Minors accused in murder of Memphis pastor appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the family of Autura Eason-Williams prepare for her memorial services, the two juveniles charged in her murder appeared before a judge in Shelby County Juvenile Court Monday morning.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom Monday as Magistrate Erguden began the evidentiary process on whether or not 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 15-year-old Brayan Carillo will stand trial for the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams as juveniles or adults.

Attorney Lauren Fuchs just took over the case for Andrade.

She started out the hearing asking the judge for a continuance so she could familiarize herself with her client and potentially order a psychological evaluation for the 15-year-old.

Meanwhile, Carillo’s attorney Blake Ballin has already ordered a psychological eval for his client.

Erguden slated the next court date for September 12.

She explained to the two defendants , their families, and Eason-Williams’ family what would go into the decision she will be making after the September hearing.

Three things have to be checked off for the judge to order a transfer to adult court:

1. The prosecution will have to prove they have substantial evidence each defendant was involved in the crime

2. She’ll review records from the psychological evaluations, former juvenile records, and even school records to get an assessment on whether or not the minors can be rehabilitated through the juvenile justice system.

3. Finally, she’ll look to see what services the system could offer to rehabilitate the 15-year-olds.

The family has scheduled a viewing on Tuesday, August 2, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, 135 South 16th Street, West Memphis, AR 72301.

The funeral will be on Wednesday, August 3, at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davies Plantation Road, Lakeland, TN 38002.

Flowers may be sent to the church for the funeral. Contact Cynthia Davis with any questions.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Wesley Foundation University of Memphis, Black Methodist for Church Renewal (BMCR), or Capleville United Methodist Church (4725 Riverdale Road, Memphis, TN 38141).

