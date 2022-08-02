Mike Leach talks opener at Touchdown Club of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just 33 days away from kickoff between Memphis and Mississippi State to open the 2022 college football season in Starkville.

The lead Bulldog made an appearance in the 901 Monday night. Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach was in the house at a dinner for the Touchdown Club of Memphis.

Leach is entering his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs, and he’s hoping his squad can get even with the Tigers after Memphis won last year’s game 31-29. But there’s no extra juice required for this opener.

“We’re pretty keyed up for an opening game no matter what. No matter who you play. I mean after playing against yourself for more than a month. You’re ready to play anybody. We got a ways to go this week to get everything installed,” said Leach.

He says his team’s first practice will be this Friday.

Tigers and Bullies kick off Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.