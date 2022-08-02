Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mike Leach talks opener at Touchdown Club of Memphis

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach
Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just 33 days away from kickoff between Memphis and Mississippi State to open the 2022 college football season in Starkville.

The lead Bulldog made an appearance in the 901 Monday night. Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach was in the house at a dinner for the Touchdown Club of Memphis.

Leach is entering his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs, and he’s hoping his squad can get even with the Tigers after Memphis won last year’s game 31-29. But there’s no extra juice required for this opener.

“We’re pretty keyed up for an opening game no matter what. No matter who you play. I mean after playing against yourself for more than a month. You’re ready to play anybody. We got a ways to go this week to get everything installed,” said Leach.

He says his team’s first practice will be this Friday.

Tigers and Bullies kick off Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
1 of 3 suspects wanted in Double Tree Hotel auto burglaries
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel

Latest News

Tigers’ Ducksworth on Good Works watch list
Vols starters ready for new football season
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman holds the trophy after winning the Outback Bowl NCAA college...
Pittman says repeating 2021 success will be difficult
Jefferson, Hooper on watch list for Maxwell Award