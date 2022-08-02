Mid-South SEC stars on Bednarik Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bulldog Defensive Back Emmanuel Forbes is adding to his prestigious pre-season honors with a Bednarik Watch list nod.

Forbes is also on the Nagurski List and is tabbed Pre-Season All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Arkansas Razorbacks place two players on the Bednarik List.

Defensive Back Jalen Catalon and Linebacker Bumper Pool.

