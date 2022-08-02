Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest.

Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending.

This has been a story that has rocked the community.

Eason-Williams was described as a pillar in the Shelby County community. Now, that same community will begin to say their goodbyes to her.

Eason-Williams’ family planned Tuesday’s visitation from 4-8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Lakeland.

Flowers and memorial gifts are being accepted at Eason-Williams’ church in Capleville, as well as other places around the community.

Eason-Williams was killed on July 18 during a carjacking.

Two 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old remain in jail this morning, charged with the murder.

Yesterday, 15-year-olds Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo appeared in Shelby County court for their charges related to the murder.

Andrade had his case transferred to a new attorney who plans to order a competency exam.

Carillo’s attorney says a competency exam has already been ordered for him.

The two are due back in court on Sept. 12 for another hearing.

