Man indicted in 2021 murder case in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington police have indicted one of the suspects in a 2021 murder investigation.

Anita Wilson and Darnisha McCleod were shot on Nov. 12 after leaving a football game.

Investigators say after the two left the game a white Mercedes blocked an intersection and fired multiple shots into the hood and windshield of the victim’s car.

Wilson was pronounced dead days later at an area hospital.

During the investigation, Treon Ingram was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Police later found him in possession of the weapon connected to the shooting. A grand jury indicted Ingram last week.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two felony weapons charges.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.