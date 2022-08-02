Advertise with Us
Lung cancer and disparities in treatment among racial lines

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women.

Even though there are new treatments available, there are also disparities in treatments across racial and ethnic lines.

Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about lung cancer research, like knowing your biomarker.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

