Former Tiger baseball coach resurfaces at Auburn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Retirement doesn’t last long for former Memphis Tigers Head Baseball Coach Daron Schoenrock as he heads back to the SEC.

Schoenrock is heading to Auburn to take over as pitching coach for a new team of Tigers.

Former Coach Tim Hudson left Auburn University to become head Ccach of the Lee Scott Academy High School team in Auburn.

Schoenrock came to Memphis from his job as a pitching coach at Mississippi State 18 years ago.

