Desmond Bane hosts second annual ‘Bane’s Backpack’ event at FedExForum

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the time when Desmond Bane is at FedEx Forum, he’s giving out buckets to opposing teams. However, on Monday, in anticipation of the start of the school year, the Grizzlies star gave out backpacks.

For the second year in a row, the ascending star hosted his “Bane’s Backpacks” event. 150 kids ranging from 1st to 4th grade with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis were treated to a fun afternoon full of activities and received a backpack from Bane full of supplies to get them ready to go back to school.

“I think that you know, especially in an area like Memphis, it’s essential for kids to kind of get a little excitement going into the school year,” said Bane on why the event was important for him. “You know get some excitement going into it, the proper materials.”

The former first round pick’s stock has skyrocketed on the court, but he says he’d be doing events like these even if that wasn’t the case.

“I want to do it out of the goodness of my heart,” said Bane. “You know regardless of if I was an end of the bench guy or the best player on the team, I want to be able to do things like this and bring smiles to these kids’ faces and help them in any way I can.”

It’s hard to imagine having a better time than the kids spending the day playing pop-a-shot, going down a bounce house, and getting their faces painted, and that’s what it’s all about for Bane.

“Just seeing the smile on their face,” said Bane when asked about the most enjoyable part of the day for him. “I mean I’m sitting here trying to lean in to hear their questions because they’re having so much fun bouncing the balls.” “It’s just a healthy environment for kids to come together and be kids.”

It’s the continuation of a busy offseason for Bane, who recently just became a father himself.

