Clergy calls for criminal justice leaders to rehabilitate youth

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local clergy coalition is pleading for state officials to use their power to rehabilitate youth rather than sole punishment.

This morning at First United Methodist church, clergy answered public questions, prayed and spoke on discarding youth.

In the wake of the murder of Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, the UMC clergy is urging for change.

They say, criminal justice leaders advocate discarding youth, rather than rehabilitating them.

The Clergys’ public plea is a request to District Attorney Amy Weirich, and a call to action for the community.

“Incarceration of anyone let alone children ,that does not also seek restoration is a failure of the worth of both the victims and perpetrators. Punishment alone is not justice,” said pastor at First United Methodist Church.

Shelby County transfers more youth to adult court than the rest of the state. Under District Attorney Amy Weirch, there were 120 youth transfers in 2011.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

