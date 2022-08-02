Advertise with Us
Champion Pitmaster shares grill tips & hacks

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A champion Pitmaster has some tips and grill hacks to take your cookout to the next level.

Chris Lilly joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the biggest mistakes people make, along with way to grill on a budget.

Lilly also shared two delicious recipes you might want to try.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

