Champion Pitmaster shares grill tips & hacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A champion Pitmaster has some tips and grill hacks to take your cookout to the next level.

Chris Lilly joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the biggest mistakes people make, along with way to grill on a budget.

Lilly also shared two delicious recipes you might want to try.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.